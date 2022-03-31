San Antonio's 'Hispanic Elvis' passes away, family says

George Cisneros was known to many in San Antonio for his downtown street performances in Elvis attire. He was 76.

SAN ANTONIO — The man known to many in San Antonio as 'Hispanic Elvis' has passed away, his family confirmed. He died in hospice care Wednesday night.

George Cisneros, Hispanic Elvis' brother shared about his legacy of performing on the city's downtown streets and at Market Square. He said, “he did what made him happy and was living his dream.”

Before he passed, Cisneros told his brother he brought "a lot of happiness to people from San Antonio and I know (he'll) be remembered greatly."

Hundreds of people have already posted their condolences and favorite memories on social media.

The public took to social media Wednesday night announcing the death of the San Antonio icon. That's how Cisneros found out his brother had passed.

"Hispanic Elvis" was known for posing with his fans in his Elvis attire. He performed for people with his homemade guitar and cycled around the west side for about two decades.

Locals and tourists would often find him at Market Square outside of Mi Tierra. General Manager of the restaurant, Mayra Hinojosa, said they would be honoring Hispanic Elvis with a photo on their ofrenda, or alter, celebrating the lives of impactful community members who have passed.

"You could tell that it was his passion to entertain, it really was," Hinojosa said. "We definitely miss his vibes around here."

It has been about three months since people have seen Hispanic Elvis perform downtown. In January, the 76-year-old had been hospitalized for two weeks with an esophagus infection and COVID-19.

"People ask for him, and we’re just happy he’s not suffering any more. He's in a better place," said Hinojosa.

Cisneros said one of his nurses asked to decorate Hispanic Elvis' room with fiesta decor earlier this week for 'one final performance.'

"He told me a couple of weeks ago he was very happy with what he did, he enjoyed it, and he had no regrets," said Cisneros.

In the past, the family said they had run into people who were profiting off of Hispanic Elvis through medals, t-shirts, hats, etc. without their consent. Cisneros is asking the public to avoid doing that now that his brother has passed.

He also said people should honor his brother the way they see fit.

"Play music, just remember the times that you had him here, that you enjoyed him," he said.