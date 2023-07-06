Blind Houston area triathletes burning down barriers with help of a selfless guide

"Whether you have a disability or any other kind of obstacle... it's all about burning down those barriers and showing people what you can do," Cheyenne Meyers said.

HOUSTON — Cheyenne Meyer has completed so many triathlons, she’s literally lost count.

Her best guess is she’s finished more than 50 triathlons. Most of which she’s done after she was hit by a car while biking.

“I broke my pelvis in seven places, my sternum, my sacrum, my left shoulder, and two ribs,” Meyer said.

After extensive surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital, her determination helped her return to triathlons. Now, she travels all over the country guiding other blind and deafblind athletes, so they can compete.

She recently guided three blind athletes - Leti Sandoval, Trelle Dandridge, and Kellie Dewvall - in the half-IRONMAN in Galveston, which they finished as a relay.

They call themselves “Blind Fury."

“I’m blind and I’m doing something most people wouldn’t consider and they’re sighted. As long as I have a little help to do it, I don’t see why I can’t do it,” said Kellie Dewvall, who lives in Clear Lake.

Dewvall lost her vision at 3 years old after being infected with a parasite in a creek by her childhood home.

The three athletes said being able to race is empowering and addicting.

“I don’t feel incredible. I feel normal. I feel like I’m just another person wanting to achieve fitness and health goals. I just happen to be blind,” said Trelle Dandridge, who lost her sight after a car accident.

Accomplishing their goals is possible, because of Cheyenne.

“I’m just completely grateful that they’re putting their trust in me, choosing me to be their eyeballs for the day. I feel inspired and grateful,” Meyer said.

She knows firsthand how important it is to burn down barriers and focus on what you can do rather than what you can't.

“She was very persistent. She wasn’t ever going to accept anything less than what she wanted. I really admire her strength, durability, persistence, and devotion to having a great result,” said Dr. Milton ‘Chip’ Routt, a UTHealth Houston orthopedic trauma surgeon with Memorial Hermann.

Meyer said there are so many ways you can help the blind community.

Catapult, EyeCan Alliance and Achilles International are all organizations that help athletes with disabilities.