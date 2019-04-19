HOUSTON — Adorable, heartwarming, and so so sweet - those are a few ways to describe the first time one little boy met his new baby brother.

A video recently sent to KHOU 11 News shows the little boy named Noah meeting his brother, Sebastian, for the very first time.

The boy's mom recorded the video in her hospital room not long after Sebastian was born.

With Whataburger in hand, Noah walks into the room with his dad.

"That's my baby brother?!" he asked.

The video shows Noah walking over and starring at the sleeping baby.

"He looks just like me!" said Noah.

His mom laughed behind the camera and his dad asked if Noah wanted to hold Sebastian.

The boys' dad helped to gently place the baby in his brother's arms.

"My baby brother's so cute!" said Noah as he rubbed noses with Sebastian.

The sweet video was sent to KHOU 11 News by a family friend, Edit Rainbolt, Thursday night.

Congratulations to the family on their new blessing! We know Noah is going to take good care of his little brother, Sebastian.

Watch the video here on YouTube or in the video above.

