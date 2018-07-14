CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 130 pets were adopted from CMPD Animal Care and Control over the past week.

There was so much interest in the animals, the facility ran out of boxes for the cats.

But never fear, Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits came to the rescue.

This week, the Charlotte-based fast food restaurant chain dropped off containers at the shelter that are normally used to transport fried chicken and all the fixings.

Instead, the boxes were used as chariots to carry the kittens to their forever homes.

Way to go, Bo!

