A Smithson Valley High School student who wrote on her cap: "In loving memory of Gayle Hendry, your teaching lives on" never knew her message would touch the hearts of many educators. A picture of the cap was tweeted, saying that former Specht Elementary School teachers wanted to thank the mystery student for her dedication.

Hendry was a teacher at Specht for nearly 15 years. In 2016, she was killed by her husband, Gary. Firefighters discovered her body at her home on the 700 block of Forest Trail. Her husband set their home on fire and took off. He was later captured in Mississippi. He was sentenced to prison.

KENS 5 was able to track down the student who wrote the message on her cap with the help of her high school band and Comal ISD. She said graduation was more than just celebrating her high school career, but a time to remember Hendry. The beloved teacher taught Kayla Patton in kindergarten and she kept in touch with her ever since.

"I would sometimes come back to her class and she would let me read to her kids. She's the one who influenced my love of reading," Patton said. "I would always go say hi to her and it was always my dream to have her at my graduation."

Patton said the teacher not only helped her grow academically, but personally.

"She was always kind and always helping her students. I was really shy. She brought me out of my shell," recalled Patton. "I know we all do what we can. I know Specht did the outdoor classroom and different tributes in her memory. I'm just trying to do my part because she impacted a lot of lives."

Patton said Hendry has made a lasting impact on her life. She'll be attending St. Mary's University to study criminal justice and plans to go into law enforcement.

