A 15-year-old girl severely burned by a backyard fire pit thought she was going to miss her high school prom. But then her date and her friends brought the prom to her.

Korryn Bachner of Lombard, Illinois, was involved in a devastating accident a few weeks ago. She and a group of friends were sitting around a backyard fire pit when someone poured gasoline on the flames, CBS Chicago reports.

The gasoline caused an explosion and 12 teens were injured in the blast. Korryn suffered third-degree burns and will undergo surgery and future treatments.

