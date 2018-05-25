ELON, N.C. -- A North Carolina girl wanted only one thing for her 18th birthday - cards! And boy did her wish come true!

Skylar received 116 birthday cards filled with well wishes from strangers.

Skylar's mom Angela says her birthday Thursday was a special day for their family, because doctors didn't believe Skylar would live past the age of 2.

Angela says her daughter was born with a rare disorder called holoprosencephaly, or HPE, which is almost always fatal. It affects the brain's development so that the brain doesn't properly divide into the right and left hemispheres.

PHOTOS: Birthday Cards For Skylar

Birthday Cards For Skylar A Triad girl named Skylar turned 18 on May 24, even though doctors didn't think she would live past age 2! She asked for birthday cards for her birthday, and received more than 100 cards filled with well wishes! 01 / 03 A Triad girl named Skylar turned 18 on May 24, even though doctors didn't think she would live past age 2! She asked for birthday cards for her birthday, and received more than 100 cards filled with well wishes! 01 / 03

Skylar's condition means she does not have motor skills, but her mom says she is smart and communicates with facial expressions and vocals.

Angela says since Skylar isn't a mobile child, she is hanging up Skylar's cards so she can enjoy being able to see them all.

If you would like to send Skylar a belated birthday card, you can mail it to 2572 Park Road Extension, Elon, NC 27244.

Happy birthday Skylar!

© 2018 WFMY