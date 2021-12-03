Girl Scout drive-thru cookie event to benefit Houston heroes

The resourceful and resilient Girl Scouts have come up with some creative ways to curb those cookie cravings. But this one takes the cake.

It's been a challenging cookie season for Girl Scouts thanks to the COVID pandemic.

They couldn't have cookie booths outside of stores or sell them face-to-face.

But leave it to the resourceful and resilient Girl Scouts to come up with some creative ways to curb those cookie cravings.

Next week in Houston, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto and local troops will host a big drive-thru cookie event at their headquarters. It's on Monday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3000 Southwest Freeway.

Customers can drive through and pick up their favorite cookies without leaving their cars. They can also donate the cookies they buy to first responders, front-line workers at Harris Health and National Guard members deployed at vaccine sites.

If you can't make it, there are other ways to buys cookies.

Order them online here

Text COOKIES to 59618 for a list of cookie booths or troops selling in your area

Use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app free on iOS or Android devices to look for socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area.

Visit Grubhub to order contact-free delivery in the Houston area.