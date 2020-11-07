Fort Bend swimmer leaves coveted trophy on teammate's porch

Heath Bourgeois, 10, wasn't able to swim in his final meet of the year because several members of his family tested positive for coronavirus.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A family opened the front door of their Greatwood home to a surprise that brought them to tears.

It was his friend and fellow teammate who ended up winning the coveted High Point Trophy "Most Valuable Swimmer" for their age group. Instead of keeping the trophy, Jack Boudreaux, 10, dropped it off on Heath's front porch.

Jack told the family, if Heath had been there it would have been his.

Heath's father shared the story on Facebook.

"We were blown away at this act of selflessness by this boy," said Scott Bourgeois. "This not only brought a huge smile to my son’s face but it also brought up the chance for a conversation of why and how my son could pay it forward if something similar happens to him."

