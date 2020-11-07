Fort Bend swimmer leaves coveted trophy on teammate's porch

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A family opened the front door of their Greatwood home to a surprise that brought them to tears.
Heath Bourgeois, 10, wasn't able to swim in his final meet of the year because several members of his family tested positive for coronavirus.
It was his friend and fellow teammate who ended up winning the coveted High Point Trophy "Most Valuable Swimmer" for their age group. Instead of keeping the trophy, Jack Boudreaux, 10, dropped it off on Heath's front porch.
Jack told the family, if Heath had been there it would have been his.
Heath's father shared the story on Facebook.
"We were blown away at this act of selflessness by this boy," said Scott Bourgeois. "This not only brought a huge smile to my son’s face but it also brought up the chance for a conversation of why and how my son could pay it forward if something similar happens to him."
You can watch the full story tonight on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.