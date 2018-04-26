HOUSTON – Hope Elizabeth Richards, one of the formerly conjoined twin girls separated in a seven-hour surgery at Texas Children’s on Jan. 13, was discharged Wednesday after spending 482 days in the hospital.

She joined her sister, Anna Grace, who was discharged on March 2.

WATCH: Formerly conjoined twin Hope Elizabeth Richards discharged

The Richards family is looking forward to returning to their North Texas home soon. They are grateful for all of the support and prayers they received throughout their daughters’ journey.

“This is the moment it all feels real,” said Jill Richards. “We are so excited for Hope to join Anna and her brothers at home. Our family is eternally thankful for the doctors, nurses, child life specialists, physical therapists and many others at Texas Children’s who took incredible care of our precious girls.”

PHOTOS: Formerly conjoined twin Hope Elizabeth Richards discharged from Texas Children’s Hospital

Photos: Formerly conjoined twin Hope Elizabeth Richards discharged from Texas Children’s Hospital Hope Elizabeth Richards, one of the formerly conjoined twin girls separated in a seven-hour surgery at Texas Children's on Jan. 13, was discharged Wednesday after spending 482 days in the hospital. Photo: Paul Vincent Kuntz 01 / 08 Hope Elizabeth Richards, one of the formerly conjoined twin girls separated in a seven-hour surgery at Texas Children's on Jan. 13, was discharged Wednesday after spending 482 days in the hospital. Photo: Paul Vincent Kuntz 01 / 08

© 2018 KHOU