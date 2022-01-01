New Year joy as first 2022 babies born in the Houston area

Baby Autumn was the first baby delivered on Jan. 1, 2022 at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

HOUSTON — A few minutes after people rang in the New Year, the Minnick family welcomed one of the first babies born in the Houston area in 2022.

Baby Autumn was the first baby delivered on Jan. 1, 2022 at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Autumn was born at 12:12 a.m.

Baby Autumn weighed 7 pounds and is 21 inches long.

Proud parents Ashley and Andrew Minnick of League City are thrilled with the safe delivery of their new baby girl by Ob/Gyn Dr. Kayla Lash.

Memorial Hermann Health System’s first baby of 2022 was born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital at 12:36 a.m.

Chidiebere Nathaniel Njoku weighs 6 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are doing well. His mother said she is grateful and blessed. This is her first child.

Check back as we add more announcements as they come in.