MOORE, Texas -- Even in Texas, a horse only gets you so far, which is why 15-year-old Justin Rozier has been thinking lately about a car. Specifically, he told his mom, Jessica, he would love to have a car -- any car -- that his dad once owned.

"I mean, it could have been a 1974 Dodge Astro -- I don't even know if that's a car -- but it could have been anything and he would have said, 'Yes,'" Jessica said.

Why? "I know that he wishes his dad was here," Jessica answered.

Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Rozier and his son, Justin Rozier. Photo Cred: CBS News
