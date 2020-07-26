Last day of chemo: Ethan Daniels celebrates in a big way with the help of his neighbors, friends

More than two dozen cars drove by his house to salute this young warrior

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A teen who just celebrated the end of a long road of treatment for cancer got a very special surprise on Friday.

Ethan Daniels of Alpharetta, at just 14 years old, has been through so much. He’s spent the last 40 months being treated for lymphoblastic lymphoma at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

So, Friday night served as an extra-special surprise party thanks to his family - all in honor of his last chemo treatment.

He had no idea the drive-by surprise was coming. More than two dozen cars drove by his house to salute this young warrior. And, as the video shows, they went all out for this young fighter.