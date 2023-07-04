Georgia student accepted into 40 colleges, gets $1.6 million in scholarships

Regis Harris, a senior at Chapel Hill High, said he started applying to schools in August.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — One Douglas County student went above and beyond when he earned scholarship funds for college.

Regis Harris received $1.6 million in scholarships after being accepted into 40 colleges. The Chapel Hill senior said he started applying to schools in August.

Harris initially used the Common Black College Application, which allows students to apply to around 50 to 60 HBCUs all at once. The application’s website said it costs $20 to fill out a form, which can offer immense savings for students.

The average fee for one college application is $43, according to U.S. News & World Report.

After completing his first round of applications, Harris then moved on to the Common App.

The Common App is a nonprofit that connects students to private and public colleges and universities. Once he finished the Common App, Harris noticed he was getting accepted into schools.

But, he didn’t stop there.

“After the acceptance letters started coming in, I just started applying to more and more schools on their own websites by themselves to choose the school that was going to be the best fit for me,” Harris said.

Harris said his top picks were UGA, USC and Clemson, but he eventually decided on North Carolina A&T after visiting the school and receiving a full-ride scholarship.