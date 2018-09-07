PHOENIX — The four-legged hero that saved his owner from a rattlesnake bite last week was honored by the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday.

Todd at Chase Field. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick / 12 News)

Todd was recognized during a special pregame ceremony as part of the team’s "Heroes Weekend.”

The adorable puppy wore a Diamondbacks jersey and appeared to be all smiles and tail wags as the crowd cheered.

This is Todd.



Todd lives in Anthem, Arizona with his owner Paula.



Last weekend Todd saved Paula from a rattlesnake bite (and we all know how dangerous 🐍 can be).



Todd is a hero. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/a6IDGC8kbI — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 8, 2018

Todd was hiking with Paula Godwin Friday when she nearly stepped on a rattlesnake.

“But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit,” Godwin wrote on Facebook.

Todd took the bite, right to his face.

Godwin told our sister station in Phoenix that she broke plenty of traffic laws as she rushed Todd to a hospital. She later posted photos of Todd's swollen face saying, "this is what a hero looks like."

Her Facebook post was shared more than 5,000 times and Godwin has heard from Todd fans all over the world.

Hmmmm. Maybe the Diamondbacks should change their name to Arizona Labrador Retrievers?

Todd has made an amazing recovery since he was bitten by a rattlesnake. (Paula Godwin photo)

