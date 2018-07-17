Columbo, a 5-month-old Great Dane mix puppy, is now settled into his new forever home in Maine after a stranger went above and beyond for the little pup.

According to a Facebook post, the injured dog was found right outside of downtown Columbus. The cyclist, Jarrett, noticed the dog was unable to walk, so he picked him up and placed him on his back.

Columbo rode into town on the stranger's back.

Once the pair made it to town, Columbo met a woman who would soon be his mom.

'I bled on her new shirt. She must’ve liked it though because that’s when she called her husband and said “I’m saving this dog - he’s bleeding and broken and I’m not leaving him.” Her hubby - Joel Shaw replied “Ok. Is your hotel pet-friendly?”'

After surgery, Columbo was transported to Maine where he now lives with his forever family.

Click here to follow Columbo's adventure.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

© 2018 WCNC