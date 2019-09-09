NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Wedding bells are ringing for a Texas couple who got engaged on Friday, but the photographer is asking for the community's help in finding the unknown duo.

"I was filming a wedding in New Braunfels and stumbled across these two strangers (who were not attending the wedding) saying yes to spending the rest of their lives with each other," said Photographer Noe Molina.

Love was in the air all around that day. After the ceremony, Molina noticed a crowd gathered at the end of the bridge. When he realized what was going on, he turned his camera to capture the moment.

"Never did I think I would be capturing a proposal in the middle of a wedding," said Molina

If you know the couple in the video, contact Molina Media's Facebook Page.

"Congrats to both of you, strangers!" Molina said.