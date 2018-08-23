After fighting breast cancer 3 times, Nancy Owens wasn't about to give up, even after she passed away. For over 15 years, her friends have carried out her final wish, to work towards finding a cure for breast cancer through the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation. Jennifer Hernandez sat dwn with Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, to share how we can all take part in that goal. The foundation is hosting a fundraiser, Cocktails for the Cure, on Wednesday September 5th at Chapman And Kirby. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here. Each year, the Foundation hosts an annual luncheon to raise money for breast cancer research in Houston. This years guest speaker is Melissa Etheridge. To learn more, visit nancyowens.org

