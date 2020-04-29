Christopher Rogers is painting over graffiti on West Sixth Street and creating art reflecting health care workers as superheroes.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local artist is using his talents to show his appreciation for health care workers.

Rogers told KVUE it’s a scary time right now.

“Even right now when somebody walks by I hold my breath,” he said.

But in these times, he sees hope.

“People are hoarding toilet paper, everyone is prepping for doomsday, and then you have these people that are showing up to take care of people that are actually sick,” Rogers told KVUE.

Rogers is giving back, by transforming graffiti into something that honors those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These doctors, and nurses and caregivers are human beings that are just as afraid and susceptible to getting sick, and yet they are showing up,” he said. “It was like these guys are heroes.”

The project was the artist’s way of saying thank you.

“What got me into drawing and art was comic books, X-Men, Superman – definitely one of my favorites for sure,” said Rogers. “Storm, she can control the weather, she can fly.”

Rogers said he hopes doctors and nurses get to see his art and others see it and appreciate what health care workers are doing.

“I also wanted to give a shout-out to all the doctors and nurses of color,” he said.

His art, he hopes, will bring a city together, even while we must stay apart.

“I just wanted to bring some positivity and color and life to this area, and remind people there is a lot of life,” said Rogers.