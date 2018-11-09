HOUSTON — A former Houston Texan is giving back to the community by providing a safe environment for foster children.

As an offensive lineman for the Texans, Chester Pitts would do all he could to protect his quarterback. Now, he and his wife LaToya are doing all they can to protect kids.

LaToya and Chester Pitts have invested nearly $4,000,000 to build Carson Parke, a state-of- the-art residential treatment center for children with serious to severe emotional or behavioral issues.

Homer, Michelle

"The abuse that a lot of the kids have experienced is absolutely heartbreaking," Chester told us.

It’s a state-of- the-art residential treatment center for children with serious to severe emotional or behavioral issues. Many of them are victims of human trafficking.

Their mission is to nuture, protect and transform these children.

"Part of the ultimate goal is that they get to go back to their family or maybe placed in a foster care home or if they age out with us, we're here to help them go into adulthood, and just as Chester said, so they can function in society," LaToya said.

The kids are housed here but get much more than just housing. They can study. They can have fun.

Or they can just read a book. The facility has its very own Barbara Bush Library.

“We were basically the final dedicated library through Barbara Bush before she passed away."

But why would the former NFL player and multimillionaire get involved in helping foster kids?

"Helping and giving back is just kind of what I know that I'm supposed to do," Chester explained.

He credits his mom with instilling that spirit in him.

