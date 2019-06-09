Nassau, Bahamas (CBS) — Chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen delivers meals after natural disasters, has taken his mission to a remote island cut off by Hurricane Dorian. CBS News went with Andrés to Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas.

Andrés took off from Nassau with a helicopter full of so much water and food that some of it was in his lap.

"We are going to deliver 7,500 meals. But for me, this is half of what we are supposed to be doing already," he said.

When he landed in Green Turtle Cay, people were waiting. On the island of just 550 people, it looked as though most every structure was damaged or destroyed.

From there, Andrés headed for Treasure Cay. A woman at the community center told the chef what they need for the community of roughly 1,500 people. "What we need is pasta, pasta sauce, [canned] goods," she said.

