Heartwarming moment captured as Georgia deputies stop to help boy practicing basketball skills

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — When two Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputies saw a 13-year-old boy playing basketball and doing push-ups in his yard on Monday evening, they decided to stop and talk to him.

Deputies Patrick Hume and Jeff Attison, part of the traffic unit, learned that Ryan was trying out for the Bay Springs Middle School basketball team and wanted to "push himself to do the best he can" by doing ten push-ups every time the ball would hit his foot while practicing his dribbling skills, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"To some this may be a blurry picture of what appears to be a young teenager tossing a basketball to some of our Deputies," they wrote.

They said the two deputies decided to get in on the challenge. Every time a foot was hit they knocked out ten push-ups alongside Ryan.

"Ryan’s mom snapped this picture and sent it to us along with the story," the sheriff's office wrote. "We truly have the most amazing Deputies serving this community and we are so grateful!"

As Ryan pushes himself to be great, the community responded with hundreds of comments toward the boy and the deputies.

"Good luck Ryan! So thankful for our Officers and what they do for our community. What a great story," one person wrote.

"Thank you officers for taking an interest in a young man that wants to succeed," another person wrote.