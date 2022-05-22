Gladys Harris also enjoys spending time with her family, including her great-great-great-grandchildren.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A Bishopville woman celebrated a major milestone on Sunday when she turned 100 years old.

Her family shared the news that Gladys Harris had just celebrated the special day with a party.

According to her granddaughter Alexis Harris, Gladys said that her secret to a long life is to love all, be good to everyone, and always keep God first.

Among her favorite things to do these days is spending time with her family. That family, her granddaughter said, includes 14 kids, 59 grandchildren, 168 great-grandchildren, 154 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren.