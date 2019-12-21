AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry has some bad blood amongst its fan bases, no question.

There are times, however, when foregoing these battle lines can make for a pretty cool moment and that happened on Friday.

37-year-old UT mechanical engineering student Francisco De Soto saw a man with a blowout on the side of Interstate 40 and decided to stop and help him. In 5 p.m. traffic, De Soto took time out of his own schedule to help him.

The man De Soto was helping happened to be none other than Barry Switzer, Oklahoma's head coach during the 1970s and 1980s. Switzer, appreciative of De Soto's deed, put his OU pride aside and took a picture with De Soto, all while throwing up a Hook 'Em sign and donning a huge smile while doing it.

"Why would I smile and do 'Horns Up'?," Switzer said on Twitter. "A University of Texas graduate helping me change a blowout on I-40 in 5 pm trafffic! His name Francisco De Soto, 37-year-old mechanical engineer, from El Paso, Texas. Francisco had no idea who he was helping! @UTAustin #mechanicalengineering"

Switzer's tweet got the attention of UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte. Del Conte shared Switzer's enthusiasm for De Soto's good deed.

"For the love of humanity .. one individual helping another in the time of need regardless of what color we wear on the playing fields.. This makes me smile 👇🏽👏🏽👏🏽," Del Conte tweeted.

Switzer has proven that even Longhorns and Sooners can be friends and support each other – at least during the holidays.

