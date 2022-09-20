Bad Bunny invited a Uvalde survivor to his concert in North Texas. He also helped buy her a new home

Ten-year-old Amayah Zamora spent two months in the hospital and had 20 surgeries for gunshot wounds to her chest, back, arms and hands.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bad Bunny did some good for a survivor of the Uvalde shooting.

The rapper/singer invited Mayah Zamora, 10, to his sold-out show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 9.

Not only did Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, bring Zamora and her family to the show, but he was also among several donors behind the purchase of a new home for the survivor.

Zamora was released from the hospital in July two months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 students.

According to the Correa Family Foundation, Zamora had to have more than 20 surgeries after suffering gunshot wounds to her hands, arms, chest and back.

While recovering, Zamora learned the Uvalde shooter had lived just blocks away from her home and hadn't been back to her childhood home for that reason.

Carlos Correa, currently playing for the Minnesota Twins but formerly with the Houston Astros, met with Zamora and her family last month when the Twins faced the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Zamora was the August Hero of the Month for the Correa Family Foundation.

Correa's foundation, along with Bad Bunny's Good Bunny Foundation and others, raised the funds to build Zamora's family a new home.

“After everything she went through, the battle she went through, and now she’s here with us. We want to celebrate life and celebrate her life. She’s here with us and we’re here to support her all the way through. It’s not just by helping with the house, but helping with whatever they need," said Correa in August.

The new home will be fully furnished and an opportunity for Zamora and her family to "rebuild their lives, make new memories and work towards a brighter future," according to the president of the Correa Family Foundation Dr. Ricky Flores.