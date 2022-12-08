Liberty County 3-year-old girl raises $600 to help community with back to school clothes

Sunni Morgan decided she could help her community with a lemonade stand. But her family never expected the response they received.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Back-to-school shopping can put a real strain on a family's budget.

One 3-year-old girl in Liberty County decided she could help her community with a lemonade stand. But her family never expected the response they received.

When life hands you lemons, make lemonade, and that's exactly what little Sunni Morgan did. Though shy in our interview, she was quite the salesperson at her drink stand.

“She's a bold little girl, and we're super proud. Oh, she's going to sleep."

When Sunni announced she wanted to open a lemonade stand, her mom assumed it was to raise money for herself.

"She goes no, mama I want to give it."

It turns out this little girl, who isn't even old enough to go to school yet, has already learned a lot about helping others.

So with her mom's help, Sunni got to work pouring cold cups of lemonade, and raising money to buy school clothes for kids in her community.

“She ended up raising a total of $513."

And that total kept on climbing past $550, then $600, proving you don't need the gift of gab to spread a little sunshine.

After we talked to Sunni and her mom, they sent us a photo of Sunni taking that money and buying the first batch of clothing and supplies for families in Liberty County.