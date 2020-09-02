AUSTIN, Arkansas — Over the holidays, 6-year-old Jackson Barnes from Austin, Arkansas, who is battling a rare and terminal disorder, asked for cards from around the world for Christmas.

"He’s very interested in just everything, he wants to experience a lot of things," Stevie, Jackson's mother, said.

So, this last Christmas, his wish was for Santa to send him a letter from around the world.

He got his wish— 3,000 times over! And according to Stevie, they still receive a batch in the mail every day.

Jacksons Journey With Batten We are STILL going through Christmas cards!!! I know a lot of yo... ur children made sweet, beautiful cards. Jackson is wanting to send letters back... HOWEVER, the kids have helped me open cards and I don't know what address goes with what card at this point.

But now, Jackson wants to say thank you.

Stevie said they read new cards to Jackson as bedtime stories each night, and often he expresses his need to reply or give back to the kids who kindly reached out to him when he needed it most.

Some of the letters didn't have return addresses, so the family has created an e-mail address to reach out to those who are supporting him.

jacksonsjourneywithbatten@gmail.com

They plan to send "art," to Jackson's new friends, in an effort to keep the positivity up even when Jackson's health can make for rough days.

If you know someone who'd be interested in receiving something from Jackson, the Barnes family asks to send over a name and address to the email!

