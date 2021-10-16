Walk to End Alzheimer's raises more than $600,000 in first year back since pandemic

More than 5 million Americans were living with the disease in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s a walk to end Alzheimer’s, but for many people this walk meant so much more.

“We’ve lost a lot of our seniors during the pandemic, so this just makes us much stronger."

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States. They say in 2020 more than 5 million Americans were living with it.

“It takes an entire family to take care of one person living with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” participant Matthew Skinner said.

Saturday morning's walk marked the event's post-pandemic return, and helped raise money to find cures for the disease. A lot of the people there have found interesting ways to raise that money. Skinner and his brother, Miguel Martinez, started their team Beard vs. Beans in 2017 after having family members who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“It’s a battle between my brother and I to see who can raise the most awareness and donations for the Alzheimer’s association. Whoever loses has to face punishments,” Skinner said. "This year my brother has to get a full body wax from the neck down and I’m talking everywhere.”

While some punishments may be more permanent than others, it’s the cause they’re fighting for that wins at the end of the day. This sibling rivalry have help raise more than $65,000 since it started.