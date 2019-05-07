Happy Birthday Ms. Alelia Murphy!

Murphy was born in North Carolina back on July 6, 1905 -- making her the oldest living person in the U.S.

Murphy will celebrate her 114th birthday surrounded by family, friends and elected union officials on Friday, July 5 in Harlem, New York.

Murphy's age has been validated by the Gerontology Research Group, and she currently lives in Harlem, New York.

Murphy is credited for raising her two kids by herself after her husband passed away at an early age. Her daughter, Rose Green, describes her as a “gift from God."

Fun fact: Alelia Murphy was born just two years after the Wright Brothers first took flight.

ALSO ON WCNC:

'Extreme has to be met with the extreme' | Airline food workers considering strike

Dale Jr. talks NASCAR, Kemba on WCNC

Democratic candidates in Miami for debates also visiting large migrant detention facility