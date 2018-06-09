EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The first lesson of the day for students at Marina Village Middle School happens well before class. Every morning, 94-year-old Wally Richardson greets parents with a wave, and their kids with what he calls "Wally-isms."

"Be kind whenever possible," he tells some students.

After he gives fist bumps or "ka-nuckles" as Richardson calls them, the 80-year age difference seems to disappear.

"I want them to retain something that they can take on in life later on," Richardson said.

