In the 1960s, University of Texas business student Eldon Tarver dropped out of classes.

He said life intervened. Then Tarver joined the military for four years. He re-enrolled at UT after his service only to drop out again in just under two years.

“Throughout my adult life, I regretted not finishing my degree,” Tarver told McCOMBS Today, a publication of the McCombs School of Business, in 2017. “I always felt like if I went back to school, I wanted to return to UT.”

In May 2018, Tarver earned that degree.

The 70-something-year-old's Facebook page is flooded with congratulatory messages in the days following his graduation.

Hook 'em!

© 2018 KVUE