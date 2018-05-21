In the 1960s, University of Texas business student Eldon Tarver dropped out of classes.
He said life intervened. Then Tarver joined the military for four years. He re-enrolled at UT after his service only to drop out again in just under two years.
“Throughout my adult life, I regretted not finishing my degree,” Tarver told McCOMBS Today, a publication of the McCombs School of Business, in 2017. “I always felt like if I went back to school, I wanted to return to UT.”
In May 2018, Tarver earned that degree.
The 70-something-year-old's Facebook page is flooded with congratulatory messages in the days following his graduation.
Hook 'em!
