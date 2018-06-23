LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A very thoughtful 10-year-old girl was showered with gifts of appreciation from Liberty County first responders Friday.

Bea Day from Cleveland, Texas received a bike, meal coupons and several other gift items from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Police Department after she provided them free bottled water during National Police Week.

Bea’s mom asked her if there was something she would like to do for first responders this year during National Police Week. Bea did not hesitate to say that she wanted to keep first responders refreshed in the hot summer weather.

“I wanted to do something for all the policemen who help us so much and it was also my birthday week and I wanted to give a present instead of getting a present,” said Bea.

During the week of May 13 through May 19, Bea and her mom decorated their home fence and created a sign that read, “Happy Police Week.” First responders began to stop by and meet and thank Bea for her thoughtfulness and support.

Bea quickly caught the attention of Sheriff Reserve Deputy William Hall and his wife Jeanette. They both wanted to find a way to tell Bea thank you for her generous and unexpected love and support. The two bought the bike and decided to present her with the gift during a ceremony.

The ceremony was a complete surprise to Bea. She was led into the Precinct 6 Court Room where Sheriff Bobby Rader, Cleveland Police Chief Darrell Broussard and several deputies and officers presented her with the bicycle, a certificate from the sheriff’s office along with a Cleveland police cap and badge from the Sheriff’s office.

Bea is now an honorary member of each agency.

Way to go Bea and thank you Liberty County first responders for all your hard work.

© 2018 KHOU