HOUSTON — Houston City Councilmember Jerry Davis and Taylor Smith Consulting host a series of upcoming job fairs, where candidates can speak with human resources representatives and fill out job applications on site. There are hundreds of temporary and permanent positions available. Bring 2 forms of identification, as qualified applicants will be placed on-the-spot.

One of the nation’s largest recycling centers and the Houston Rodeo are two of the big employers who will be at the job fairs. Other job opportunities include event staff, heavy equipment operator, mechanic, mechanic apprentice, forklift operator, sorter and a driver helper.

Here are the dates and locations of the job fairs:

• February 5, 2019, 2 pm – 5 pm at Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Drive

• February 12, 2019, 9am – 12 pm at Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding Street

• February 19, 2019, 2 pm – 5 pm at Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding Street

For more information on these job fairs, click here. (taylorsmithconsulting.com)