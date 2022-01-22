Galveston Restaurant Week returns for 2022

Another year of local favorites and seafood staples!

GALVESTON, Texas — Food lovers across the Houston area are headed to the coast for an excursion of delicious dining and deals during the annual Galveston Restaurant Week.

Diners have from now until Feb. 13 to explore a variety of new and longtime favorites in the Island's vibrant food scene. No tickets or passes are needed.

For the first time, the restaurants will be collecting charitable donations for Galveston Urban Ministries, Access Care of Coastal Texas and St. Vincent's House.

The donation amount varies by participating restaurants between $1 and $5 and will be added to each Restaurant Week menu item, according to organizers.

Each participating restaurant will have a prix fixe menu for different mealtimes throughout the day.

Organizers said pricing varies, but dinner courses range from $20 - $45; lunch, breakfast and brunch courses cost between $10 - $20.