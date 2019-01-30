Have you resolved to improve your personal security this year? Do you expect to travel more and want to feel safe? Whether your at home or on on the road, you can put your mind at ease with these portable security gadgets.

1. OFF-THE-GRID COMMUNICATOR (GOTENNA, $179)

GoTenna allows you to text and send GPS locations without cell service. This allows communication in crowded venues or remote locations!

2. ANTI-SLASH BAG (LACTOTE $129)

Protect your valuables in a secure drawstring bag. This bag is not only anti-slash, but comes equipped with a water resistant inside pocket, perfect for storing any valuables. Don't forget to tight secure the opening using the locking system provided.

3. DOOR STOP ALARM (AMAZON $9.50)

Place this battery equipped door stop at the base of any door, an attempt at a forced entry will trigger the alarm. Pro tip: this little gadget is perfect for traveling!

4. LIPSTICK PEPPER SPRAY (AMAZON $18.69)

It looks like a harmless lipstick canister, but it can dispense pepper spray to a range of 8 feet!