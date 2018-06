On this National Selfie Day, we didn't expect 88-year-old Buzz Aldrin to be the one to drop the mic.

The former astronaut wants everyone to know the real deal behind selfies.

In a tweet, Aldrin says he took the first selfie from space.

"That was one expensive selfie stick," he added.

No tweets but I did take the first selfie! In, from space! That was one expensive selfie stick! https://t.co/bSjSh1t7M4 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) June 21, 2018

Well-played, Mr. Aldrin. Well-played.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first men to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

