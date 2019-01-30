HOUSTON — Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, sat down with Forensic Psychologist, Dr. Darrel Turner. Dr. Turner has testified in over 70 criminal trials, and he's also worked on five serial killer cases and interviewed 20 serial killers in prison. He is a consultant to the FBI, DHS, US military and law enforcement agencies, and he is a former staff psychologist for a high-security federal prison.

While psychopaths can fall into a life of crime, the "successful" ones are often to be found in white collar jobs and positions of authority. They include business executives, politicians, doctors, even law enforcement. It's estimated that 1% of the general population is psychopathic, which means many of us know at least one psychopath in our daily lives, without even realizing it.

