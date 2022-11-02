Why could you be paying a lot more for Super Bowl snacks this year

Everything from supply chain issues to the labor shortage is driving up costs.

HOUSTON — Why could you be paying a lot more for your Super Bowl snacks this year?

Super Bowl Sunday is about more than just football. For many of us it is a chance to indulge in the other great American past time – snacking. But everything from the global supply chain disruption to labor shortages will have us paying more for some of our favorites this year.

One of the hardest hit snacks – chicken wings. Thanks to increased demand for chicken and how labor intensive it is to produce wings, the price is up nearly 12 percent this year. The USDA also reports fewer stores are offering deals on wings in 2022.

Supply chain issues are hitting another super bowl staple as well – beer. Bottlenecks around the globe have sent prices for ingredients soaring. But it’s not just hops and barley that are in short supply. An aluminum shortage is making cans hard to come by. Despite that the consumer price index report says the price of beer is up only about two percent.

The price jump is a lot higher for another item near and dear to Texan’s hearts – avocados. Bloomberg reports that the price of avocadoes hit a record high at the beginning of February.

According to reports soaring production costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues have caused a spike in cost for the fruit. Yes, avocado is a fruit. But the good news there are plenty of avocados to get your guacamole fix. You just will have to pay more for it.