Have you ever thought about combining Whataburger breakfast items with lunch options? Well, your time has come.

The orange and white chain has unveiled the "Breakfast Burger." Starting Monday at 11 p.m., "Whataburger is serving up the biggest thing to hit breakfast menus since sliced bread," the website says.

The burger consists of a beef patty, creamy pepper sauce, bacon, egg, hash browns and cheese, all within a four-inch bun.

"We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal," said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler.

Whataburger says the Breakfast Burger is available for a limited time between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

"Trust us, it's worth setting your alarm for this one," the website says.

RELATED: Whataburger ranks higher than In-N-Out in fast food survey

RELATED: Whatabirthday! Whataburger turns 69 in 2019

RELATED: Pup celebrates birthday with Whataburger-themed 'pawty'