HOUSTON — Houston’s doughnut scene is about to get even sweeter.

The popular Voodoo Doughnut will open its first Houston location on Wednesday, January 15.

The store at 3715 Washington Avenue will satisfy those sugar cravings 24/7 with Voodoo’s first ever drive-through.

Voodoo Doughnut is known for its iconic bright pink boxes full of more than 50 fun and funky flavors, including the bacon maple bar, the maple blazer blunt, the Homer and the guava coloda.

For non-adventurous customers, they also carry plain ole glazed doughnuts.

The first 28 customers at the grand opening tomorrow at 10 a.m. will get a free Voodoo dozen doughnuts.

“To honor our new community, a portion of every doughnut sold during our grand opening will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

Voodoo says they'll celebrate their new home in Houston with a mariachi band and a wedding.

Voodoo originated in Portland in 2003 when Cat Daddy and friend Tres Shannon decided to raise the doughnut game to a new level.

They built their “little doughnut shop that could” and their quirky concoctions were a big hit.

"Where the magic is in the hole and good things come in pink boxes," is their motto.

Along with Houston and Austin, Voodoo has expanded in Oregon, Colorado, California, and Florida.

To see their menu, visit their website.

