HOUSTON — This year, Girl Scouts announced a new cookie hitting the booths: Lemon-Ups!

They’re cookies with a motivational message.

However, before you get too pumped up, Christa F. sent our Verify team an email saying Lemon-Ups won’t be sold locally.

To verify that claim, KHOU 11 went straight to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, our local council.

A spokesperson sent the following statement verifying that Lemon-Ups will not be sold locally:

“Girl Scouts of the USA recently announced a new cookie, the Lemon-Up, as we begin to enter our newest 2020 Cookie season. This change comes to councils who use Little Brownie Bakers (LBB) and will not affect Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council’s cookie line-up. If customers are looking to try a delicious, lemony snack, we urge them to try our own baker’s lemon-based cookie, our Lemonades®, which are savory slices of shortbread with a refreshingly tangy lemon flavored icing. All cookies, including Lemonades®, will become available at the launch of cookie season February 1st.”

