HOUSTON - After their son was diagnosed with common food allergies to dairy, eggs and soy, Houston area couple Joseph and Carmen Martin were determined to create healthy desserts their whole family could enjoy.

Founded in 2016, Green Valley Café launched with traditional southern treats suitable for those who have common food allergies or those on a gluten-free diet.

Customers include both vegan and non-vegan patrons.

Green Valley Cafe put their twist on the southern classic Beignet and call their Vegan version the "Veignet." This is a healthier option for those with common food allergies. Customers say they can't tell the difference between the vegan version and the traditional classic.

Green Valley Cafe has also received recognition from world renowned music recording artist 'MYA' who is public with her vegan initiative and has appeared in PETA ad campaigns.

Green Valley Cafe desserts are frequently found at local Houston area food festivals. You can also get the desserts delivered to your home, office or event.

Follow The Green Valley Cafe on Facebook

Green Valley Cafe

7324 Southwest Freeway #1468

Houston, TX 77074

Email Carmen@thegreenvalleycafe.com

www.thegreenvalleycafe.com

