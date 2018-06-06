If you’re hungry for some restaurant deals, the Uptown Houston business district is hosting a fundraiser this summer.

Dubbed the Uptown Summer Dine Around, several restaurants will offer two- or three-course, prix-fixe menus from June 7 to June 30, according to a press release. Dinner prices will be $35 or $45 per person, while a lunch menu is available for $20 per person.

A portion of each meal sold during the Uptown Summer Dine Around will go to the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to honor the former first lady who died April 17.

Read more about the restaurants participating in Uptown Summer Dine Around.

