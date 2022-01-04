Feeling lucky? Torchy's Tacos is offering one person free queso for life

One lucky winner will end up getting free Green Chile Queso for life!

HOUSTON — Even if you don't enjoy gambling, this opportunity might be too cheesy to pass up.

How does free Torchy's Tacos Green Chile Queso for life sound?

That's what's on the table in Torchy's Body by Queso Sweepstakes.

With each purchase in January, those enrolled in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club will be entered in the drawing for 2,022 prizes, including free queso for life!

The Body by Queso Sweepstakes prizes include: