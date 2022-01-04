Feeling lucky? Torchy's Tacos is offering one person free queso for life

HOUSTON — Even if you don't enjoy gambling, this opportunity might be too cheesy to pass up.
How does free Torchy's Tacos Green Chile Queso for life sound?
That's what's on the table in Torchy's Body by Queso Sweepstakes.
With each purchase in January, those enrolled in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club will be entered in the drawing for 2,022 prizes, including free queso for life!
The Body by Queso Sweepstakes prizes include:
- 1,500 Free Tacos of the Month
- 500 “Body by Queso” T-shirts for Taco Junkies to wear, because let’s be real, Queso Life is better than Gym Life
- 21 swag packs which include “Body by Queso” hoodies, shirts, joggers, water bottles and gym bags
- And the grand prize for one lucky winner – Queso for Life: Torchy’s world-famous Green Chile Queso, known as the “golden elixir,” that Taco Junkies go crazy for year-round (Fulfilled as a gift card for 1 Queso + Chips per week for 20 years)