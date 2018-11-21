Do you have friends or family who are vegan coming over for Thanksgiving this year? Or maybe you're interested in trying out a fully raw, vegan diet?

YouTuber and Houston local Kristina Carrillo Bucaram has three pumpkin spice recipes for the dessert table.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Ingredients:

Cupcake Base:

1 1/2 Cup Dried Mulberries

1 1/2 Cup Pitted Dates

1 Tbs. Carob OR Cacao

1 Tbs. Cinnamon

Raw Vegan Coconut Nectar

Icing:

1 Ripe Persimmon

1 Cup Chopped Pie Pumpkin

1 Cup Pitted Dates (Optional)

1 1/2-2 Cups Raw Cashews

1 Tbs. Cinnamon

Raw Vegan Coconut Nectar

Coconut Water

Instructions:

Put all cupcake base ingredients in a food processor. Process until it has the texture of a batter. Divide cupcake base into cupcake trays. Place to the side. Put all icing ingredients into blender. Blend until creamy, adding more coconut water until it's the right texture. Put icing into frosting bag for piping. Or make your own by cutting a small hole in the corner of a plastic bag. Pipe icing onto cupcake bases. Serve and enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Frappucino

Ingredients:

Frappucino:

8oz Coconut Water

1 Small Persimmon, de-stemmed

1/2-1 Cup Peeled Pumpkin

13-15 Pitted Dates

1/2 Cup Cashew Milk

3-4 Coconut Water Ice Cubes

1 Tsp. Cinnamon

Whipped Cream:

1 Cup Cashew Milk

1 Coconut

Instructions:

Blend all Frappucino ingredients together Blend all whipped cream ingredients together. Pour mixture into whipped cream canister, available online or at specialty cooking stores. Serve and enjoy!

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 1/2 Cup Pitted Dates

2 Cups Mulberries

1 Tbs. Cinnamon

Cheesecake Filling:

1 Small Persimmon

1/2 Peeled Pie Pumpkin

1/2 Cup Soaked Cashews

Dash of Cinnamon

Pumpkin Pecan Glaze:

4-5 Persimmons

1/2 Cup Dates

1/2 Cup Pecans

1/2 Peeled Pie Pumpkin

Dash of Cinnamon

Instructions:

Put all crust ingredients into food processor. When processed, press into the bottom or your pie pan. Blend together cheesecake filling ingredients. Spread on top of crust layer. Blend together glaze ingredients. Spread on top of cheesecake layer. Chill in fridge Serve and enjoy!

