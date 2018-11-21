Do you have friends or family who are vegan coming over for Thanksgiving this year? Or maybe you're interested in trying out a fully raw, vegan diet?
YouTuber and Houston local Kristina Carrillo Bucaram has three pumpkin spice recipes for the dessert table.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Ingredients:
Cupcake Base:
- 1 1/2 Cup Dried Mulberries
- 1 1/2 Cup Pitted Dates
- 1 Tbs. Carob OR Cacao
- 1 Tbs. Cinnamon
- Raw Vegan Coconut Nectar
Icing:
- 1 Ripe Persimmon
- 1 Cup Chopped Pie Pumpkin
- 1 Cup Pitted Dates (Optional)
- 1 1/2-2 Cups Raw Cashews
- 1 Tbs. Cinnamon
- Raw Vegan Coconut Nectar
- Coconut Water
Instructions:
- Put all cupcake base ingredients in a food processor. Process until it has the texture of a batter.
- Divide cupcake base into cupcake trays. Place to the side.
- Put all icing ingredients into blender. Blend until creamy, adding more coconut water until it's the right texture.
- Put icing into frosting bag for piping. Or make your own by cutting a small hole in the corner of a plastic bag.
- Pipe icing onto cupcake bases.
- Serve and enjoy!
Pumpkin Spice Frappucino
Ingredients:
Frappucino:
- 8oz Coconut Water
- 1 Small Persimmon, de-stemmed
- 1/2-1 Cup Peeled Pumpkin
- 13-15 Pitted Dates
- 1/2 Cup Cashew Milk
- 3-4 Coconut Water Ice Cubes
- 1 Tsp. Cinnamon
Whipped Cream:
- 1 Cup Cashew Milk
- 1 Coconut
Instructions:
- Blend all Frappucino ingredients together
- Blend all whipped cream ingredients together. Pour mixture into whipped cream canister, available online or at specialty cooking stores.
- Serve and enjoy!
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Ingredients:
Crust:
- 1 1/2 Cup Pitted Dates
- 2 Cups Mulberries
- 1 Tbs. Cinnamon
- Cheesecake Filling:
- 1 Small Persimmon
- 1/2 Peeled Pie Pumpkin
- 1/2 Cup Soaked Cashews
- Dash of Cinnamon
Pumpkin Pecan Glaze:
- 4-5 Persimmons
- 1/2 Cup Dates
- 1/2 Cup Pecans
- 1/2 Peeled Pie Pumpkin
- Dash of Cinnamon
Instructions:
- Put all crust ingredients into food processor. When processed, press into the bottom or your pie pan.
- Blend together cheesecake filling ingredients. Spread on top of crust layer.
- Blend together glaze ingredients. Spread on top of cheesecake layer.
- Chill in fridge
- Serve and enjoy!
