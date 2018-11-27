HOUSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL - Reasons it’s hard to succeed in the Houston restaurant world include rising real estate prices and increased competition. There are currently around 40 restaurants founded between 1911 and 1969 in the Houston area that are still in operation today.

HBJ used research from “Lost Restaurants of Houston,” a recent book by Paul Galvani, for the story.

Almost one-third of the long-lasting Houston restaurants are hamburger joints including Cream Burger, Someburger, Champ Burger and Poppa Burger, the latter of which is known for being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. Many of the longtime Houston restaurants are cash only, including Poppa Burger.

One of the longtime Houston restaurants listed will be closing before the end of the year. Massa’s Oyster House first opened in downtown Houston in 1944 by the Massa family. Today, Massa's South Coast Grill is at 1331 Lamar St. and Blue by Massa's is at 1160 Smith St. Both concepts will close Dec. 21, Michael Massa told the Houston Business Journal. Massa cited increased competition by restaurants in the downtown convention district as one of the reasons for the closure.

Meanwhile, Gaido's in Galveston was founded in 1911 and is the oldest restaurant in the greater Houston area still operating, according to the research. In the city of Houston proper, the oldest restaurant still around is Christie's Seafood and Steaks, which was founded in 1917 and is currently at 6029 Westheimer Road and still family-owned.

