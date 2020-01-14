HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video is courtesy KHOU's sister station in San Antonio, KENS, and was originally published in October 2018. San Antonio is the birthplace of the Taco Cabana franchise.*

Taco Cabana has closed 19 restaurants in Texas, including five in Houston and one in Lake Jackson.

The taco restaurant chain’s parent company, Dallas-based Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGI), closed the restaurants Jan. 13, according to a news release. Taco Cabana was founded in San Antonio.

Eight restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, two in San Antonio as well as locations in Austin, College Station and Waco rounded out the rest of the closures, per KXAS.

