HOUSTON -- Looking for something to do this weekend?

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, which means it is time to celebrate!

In Spring, you can head to The Texas Taco Tequila & Margarita Festival.

“Texas Taco, Tequila, and Margarita Festival is now taking place on Cinco De Mayo and adding some awesome cultural surprises.This event will feature the best tacos, tequila and margaritas from Texas as well as live performances by Los Skarnales, Gio Chamba, Bamuaya, Latin Paradise, Mariachi Bands and more.”

30+ taco vendors

Tequila tastings

10+ Margarita flavors

Margaritas frozen and on the rocks

Kids area with inflatables, rides & Live monkeys

Cultural Performances

VIP Tent

Best Texas Taco Contest

Best Texas Margarita Contest

Boutique Vendors

Carnival Rides

