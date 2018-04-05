HOUSTON -- Looking for something to do this weekend?
Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, which means it is time to celebrate!
Related: Happy Cinco de Mayo! Here's where to celebrate in Houston
In Spring, you can head to The Texas Taco Tequila & Margarita Festival.
“Texas Taco, Tequila, and Margarita Festival is now taking place on Cinco De Mayo and adding some awesome cultural surprises.This event will feature the best tacos, tequila and margaritas from Texas as well as live performances by Los Skarnales, Gio Chamba, Bamuaya, Latin Paradise, Mariachi Bands and more.”
Official event website, tap here
30+ taco vendors
Tequila tastings
10+ Margarita flavors
Margaritas frozen and on the rocks
Kids area with inflatables, rides & Live monkeys
Cultural Performances
VIP Tent
Best Texas Taco Contest
Best Texas Margarita Contest
Boutique Vendors
Carnival Rides