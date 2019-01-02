HOUSTON — Great Day’s Cristina Kooker visited Kulture to sit down with owner, Marcus Davis and Executive Chef Dawn Burrell to feast on some of the menu’s must-try items. Black Eye Pea Hummus, Shrimp and Grits, Mac & Cheese, Bread Pudding of the week, wine, cocktails and so much more has everyone salivating. Out of 13,000 restaurants in Houston, it was named “Top 100 Houston Restaurant” by Allison Cook of the Houston Chronicle… and it doesn’t take long to see why.

