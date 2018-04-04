There's nothing quite like hanging out with your friends, drinking cold beer and eating pounds of delicious crawfish. But in a city like Houston, where crawfish are everywhere, it's tough to pick the best spot. These are the top 10 crawfish restaurants in H-town, based on Yelp reviews.
- Casian Crawfish
- Blazin Cajun Crawfish
- Boil House
- Swamp City
- Jenivi's Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant
- LA Fisherman
- Marina Seafood Kitchen
- New La Crawfish Boil Restaurant
- Mel's Seafood Shack
- Bayou City Seafood Park
Disagree? Tell us your favorite spot in town. And read our story, The Crawfish Farmers, on KHOU.com. Happy eating!
